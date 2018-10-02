Confusion In Lagos APC as NWC Distances Self From Early Morning Governorship Primaries

There is palpable tension and confusion in the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the National Working Committee (NWC) distances self from the purported Governorship primaries carried out in the early hours of Tuesday.

The NWC panel in charge of the APC governorship primary election in the state had dissociated itself from the exercise on the grounds that it was opposed to the Option A4 mode in the election.

There had been tension in most quarters as Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner with the backing of Bola Tinubu, majority of the members of the state House of Assembly and national lawmakers was already winning incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in a landslide victory.

Ambode who could not secure the backing of the major stakeholders in the Lagos APC even after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and Ambode had accused his rival, Sanwo-Olu of having a history of mental problem.

While the primaries was ongoing in over 300 wards in the state, Ambode’s deputy, Idiat Adebula openly declared her support for Sanwo-Olu at the expense of her boss who is seeking a reelection to the Alausa Government House.

At about 3:30pm when results were already trickling in, chairman of the NWC, Mr Clement Ebri said that the committee was still in a crucial meeting with key stakeholders after which the primaries would officially commence.

The NWC at about 4:40pm addressed a press conference where it announced that the primaries was going to commence any time as soon as officials come to get the materials, while displaying the result sheet to be used.

According to him, the meeting was necessary to clear some grey areas and agree on the guidelines for the primary election as directed by the national leadership of the party.

Ebri while reacting to viral results and videos of the primary election going on said that the election has not started as at the time of filing this report, it is until they are able to clear the grey areas that the primaries will be conducted.

He stressed that any primary conducted today before the official commencement was null and void.

There are reports that even Ambode does not have the APC plastic membership card which would allow him to participate in the elections.

National leader of the party, Tinubu has been at logger heads with Ambode with the former demanding that the latter step down for the candidature of Sanwo-Olu, but Ambode insisted on running again for a second term.

This has led to crisis within the Lagos APC as a major faction of the party pitched its tent against Ambode for the candidature of Sanwo-Olu.

However, with the recent announcement by the NWC panel, there is a palpable confusion between the faction and supporters of the national leader, Tinubu and that of Ambode.

Before the announcement by the NWC, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor had “voted” at their wards, a situation that casts more aspersions on the so called election conducted before the announcement by the NWC.