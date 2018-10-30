Conflict Management: The Prophet Muhammad’s Method

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the

mention of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in the highest company

of Angels and may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, his family,

his Companions and all those who follow him exactly till the Day of

Judgement.

Brothers and Sisters! Let’s ask ourselves a very important question. Why do

two or more people get into a dispute, conflict or argument?

There can be several underlying causes or reasons. It usually happens when

one person unintentionally wrongs or mistreats another.

For example, when someone takes his/her anger and stress at uncontrollable

circumstances in their lives out on an unsuspecting scapegoat, hurting the

latter in the process.

At other times, someone who covets a blessing that they do not possess

might feel envious of another who does, and this envy can come out in the

form of bad treatment or caustic talk. Then there are personal traits and

behaviours that cause

conflicts e.g. it is a fact that arrogant and insecure people who suffer

from low self-esteem habitually mistreat and demean others just to feel

better about themselves.

Many a time, it might simply just be a personality clash that can cause two

people to not get along, such as a high-flying city-dweller who finds it

impossible to tolerate the company of an easygoing “hillbilly” kind of

person who displays starkly different social etiquette and personal habits.

Disputes and disagreements arise mostly with the people we interact with

regularly, such as family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

In all cases of dispute, it is very important for the others around the two

disputing people or groups, especially those in positions of authority, to

wisely play the role of advocacy, pacification and moderation in order to

prevent the situation from being blown out of proportion and causing a

permanent straining of relations.

There is a great reward for those who facilitate reconciliation between

disputing parties. Narrated Abud Darda, the Prophet (Peace be upon him)

said:

“Shall I not inform you of something more excellent in degree than

(voluntary) fasting, prayer and almsgiving (sadaqah)?” The people replied,

“Yes, Prophet of Allah!” He said, “It is putting things right between

people. Spoiling relations is the shaver.” [Abu Dawud]

* Disagreements Between The Prophet’s Companions

At a time when the Muslim Ummah is riddled with many kinds of trials and

tribulations, one of which is disunity wrought by argumentation over

matters of faith, which in many cases leads to outright physical fighting

and killing, there is a dire need to highlight relevant incidents from the

sirah (biography) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) where he

effectively resolved disputes between conflicting parties to bring about

reconciliation.

The Companions and wives of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) were the

loftiest Muslims of our Ummah in terms of righteousness and fear of Allah.

Yet, they used to have disagreements that sometimes turned into disputes.

Many a time, one or both of the disputing parties would come to him

complaining about the other, and he would use impartial judgment as well as

Divinely-inspired wisdom to decide which one of them was wrong and needed

to apologise or compensate the other.

The important thing to remember is that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) was

in a position of authority over them, and his decision was always the best,

with absolutely no chance of being even slightly wrong.

Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore, which means that it is imperative

for us average lay-Muslims today to closely analyse how he handled the

situations of conflict between his Companions, wives and neighbours, and

what he did step-by-step in order to solve them.

* Dispute Between Abu Bakr And Umar

Once, the two close friends Abu Bakr and Umar had a dispute with each other.

Something that Abu Bakr did had made Umar angry, and even though Abu Bakr

went after him asking for forgiveness, Umar slammed the door on his face in

a huff.

Abu Bakr then came to sit in the company of the Prophet and his Companions

including Abud Darda (the narrator), and the Prophet (Peace be upon him)

immediately sensed, probably from Abu Bakr’s body language and facial

expression, that he was disconcerted.

However, Abu Bakr remained silent, until Umar himself arrived and narrated

the story of what had transpired between them to the Prophet..

When the Prophet heard the details of this dispute, he became angry. Abu

Bakr immediately admitted that he was more at fault as soon as he saw the

Prophet’s anger. When the Prophet (Peace be upon him) saw how Abu Bakr was

not just admitting that he had been more wrong, but had also sought

forgiveness from Umar, he undertook a two-step strategy to encourage Umar

to forgive him.

First, he called Abu Bakr his friend or Companion and asked all those

seated around himself, twice, whether they would “leave” for him his

Companion i.e. whether they would desert the one friend who had always been

by his side. This automatically hints at the way Abu Bakr had proved his

loyalty to Allah as a comrade and helper of the Prophet (Peace be upon

him), especially during adversities.

Next, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) narrated an example to everyone

seated around him, of Abu Bakr’s sincerity and loyalty to the Truth, by

recalling how, when he had started proclaiming his Prophethood to mankind,

everyone had called him a liar at first, except Abu Bakr, who had said,

“You speak the truth.”

The lesson we can derive from this narration for solving disputes, is that

we should hasten to forgive the one who admits that he has wronged us, and

is sincerely seeking forgiveness for it.

Reconciliation can be facilitated by making the one who has been wronged

recall the past good that the one who has wronged them has done to them,

especially if there is glaring evidence of that person being very truthful,

sincere, Allah-fearing and righteous.

The one who is angry should not remain aloof and diffident for too long

from someone who has proven himself to be fiercely loyal to Prophet

Muhammad.

* Dispute Between The Prophet’s Wives

What to do when the wrong-doer in the dispute does not apologise or repent?

Being fallible human beings, two of Prophet Muhammad’s wives once had a

confrontation with each other in his presence. Zainab Bint Jahsh entered

upon the Prophet when he was with Aisha Bint Abi Bakr, and started to say

harsh things to Aisha.

Aisha kept quiet at first as Zainab went on. She looked repeatedly at the

Prophet’s face to seek approval for retaliating to Zainab. Once she saw his

approval on his face, she started to speak hot words in reply to Zainab,

until Zainab was silenced. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) indicated his

approval of her retaliation with a smile and a verbal exclamation of her

likeness to her father in oratorical ability, “She is the daughter of Abu

Bakr.”

This Prophetic Hadith has many points from which we can learn.

First of all, the narration has been transmitted from Aisha herself, and to

give her credit for being just, we should note how, before she describes

her argument with Zainab, she mentions many of Zainab’s good qualities and

praises her righteousness, “I have never seen a woman more advanced in

religious piety than Zainab; more Allah-conscious, more truthful, more

alive to the ties of blood, more generous and having more sense of

self-sacrifice in practical life, and having more charitable disposition,

and thus more close to Allah, the Exalted. She, however, lost her temper

very soon, but was soon calm.”

This is a very important point for us to learn from this narration, because

we often tend to completely overlook, ignore and undermine the positive

traits of those with whom we have disagreements.

Secondly, keeping silent when an older person is being unjustly harsh

towards you is not always called for. Unlike the case I highlighted above,

in which the Prophet (Peace be upon him) showed anger at Umar for staying

angry with an apologetic and repentant Abu bakr, in this particular case,

the Prophet allowed Aisha to answer back her co-wife and defend herself.

Being in a position of authority over them both, as a husband as well as

the Prophet of Allah, he allowed the much-younger Aisha to defend herself

against the verbal onslaught of an older co-wife.

This was because, as is apparent from the start of the narration, he knew

how much his other wives envied Aisha because of the greater love he had

for her (he was very just in imparting equal treatment to them all

otherwise, but his exclusively affectionate feelings for Aisha were

apparent to all).

Knowing that the other wives’ hostility in this particular incident was

based only on personal insecurities and envy, and not on anything wrong

done by Aisha towards them, he allowed her to use her superior verbal

skills to stand up for herself.

* Modern Day Disputes

For any Muslim who occupies a position of authority of any kind, such as a

household head, a parent, an employer of domestic staff, a manager in a

corporation, or a ruling President, Governor, government official, Sultan,

Emir/King, it is very important for them to impart justice in resolving

disputes between two people or two groups who are under their authority.

Many of the Muslim Ummah’s disputes begin at the level of the household

unit – the family. Sadly, partiality and favouritism in a person occupying

a position of authority (such as a parent) towards another member of the

family often results in feelings of resentment in those who are

deliberately and repeatedly wronged by the latter, and are neither

recompensed nor allowed to defend themselves.

Ever since my Sermons on Muslim marriage got published, I have counseled

many real-life cases involving disputes that go on behind the deceptively

serene walls of most Muslim households.

In most of these cases, the causes of disputes and fighting stem from how

the authority figures of the household unwittingly commit injustice upon

the weaker members of their extended family, or discriminate against some

of them by giving preferential treatment to others.

Like the Prophet (Peace be upon him), had the authority figures in the

household done their duty of executing justice and fairness between their

subordinates, and admitted their error the way the Prophet Muhammad’s

humble Companions did, their family would have been successful in avoiding

recurrent disputes, disagreements, and most of all, the distancing between

hearts that were initially close. They would have been able to live closer

together in harmony.

Dear Brothers and Sisters! In the end, let me list the actions the Prophet

(Peace be upon him) used to do as a person in authority, when disputing

parties came to him to resolve matters between them:

1. He heard complains of both sides before passing a verdict.

2. He mentioned the good traits and righteous deeds of the wrongdoer if the

latter was apologetic and repentant, to facilitate reconciliation.

3. He allowed the recipient of an undeserved verbal onslaught to defend

their honour, even if they were younger in age.

4. He did not – and this is a very important key point – exhort the wronged

person to keep silent in the name of patience and restraint. He did not

allow their oppressor to continue with their injustices. Rather, he made

sure that the wrongdoing was not just stopped, but that the one who was

wronged also defended themselves.

Anas Ibn Malik (May Allah be pleased with him) said: The Messenger of Allah

(Peace be upon him) said:

“Do not desert (stop talking to) one another, do not nurse hatred towards

one another, do not be jealous of one another, and become as fellow

brothers and servants of Allah. It is not lawful for a Muslim to stop

talking to his brother for more than three days.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

And all praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace,

blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad,

and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Written by your brother,

Imam Murtada Muhammad Gusau, the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the

late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene Kogi State, Nigeria. The

Imam can be reached via: gusaumurtada@gmail.com or +2348038289761.