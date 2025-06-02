Compulsory Voting, A Classical Nonsense 

At last common sense has prevailed. How can compulsion, coercion and democracy be compatible? How can a presiding officer of the National Assembly, the bastion of democracy, conceive the thought of raising a bill on compulsory voting in a democracy?

Not even during military rule was an idea as absurd as this muted. Does this not speak to the calibre of people who occupy the so-called democratically elected offices?

Last week, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, withdrew the bill that aimed to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians.

The bill, which he co-sponsored with Daniel Asama Ago, was meant to change the Electoral Act 2022 to encourage more people to vote and strengthen democracy.

In a statement, his media aide, Musa Krishi, said the decision to pull the bill came after speaking with many people and groups across the country.

“From the start, the goal was to get more people involved in elections and strengthen democracy by boosting voter turnout,” the statement said.

The bill had passed second reading in the House but it sparked debate.

Some people supported it, saying it would lead to better voter turnout while others said it would take away personal freedom and would be hard to enforce in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

Abbas, however, pointed out that countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have high voter turnout thanks to compulsory voting, but stressed that Nigeria must find its own way that suits its people.

“Lawmaking is about serving the people, and any new law must respect personal freedom,” Abbas said.

Instead of forcing people to vote, he said the government would now look for ways to encourage voting, especially among young people and first-time voters.

“This withdrawal gives us time to talk more about how to build a culture of voluntary voting that supports our democracy and respects citizens’ rights,” he added.

Every genuine Nigerian who wants the progress of this nation must be troubled by the increasing voter apathy, but what Speaker Abbas is seeking to do does not in any way address the root cause of the problems.

Citing Australia, Belgium, and Brazil etc, without also telling us if the electoral process in those societies are as fraudulent and violence-prone as ours or if during the election people with opposing views are openly threatened and maimed as we experience. Or if during elections in those countries political and traditional rulers issue threats to non-indigenes or that in those climes the electorate are warned not to venture out if they are not going to vote a particular candidate.

Do they snatch ballot boxes or are street urchins seen openly thump-printing and stuffing ballot boxes while the electoral officers and security operatives contracted to maintain law and order look the other way? Or in those climes are votes cast more than the registered voters?

Honourable Speaker, in Brazil, Australia, and where else did you mention, do people lose their lives because they choose to hold different views? Are voters bloodied and their known assailants and sponsors get political appointments or government patronage after the sham elections?

As it is now, if you’re not a direct stakeholder or a party faithful who see political office as the most viable and fastest means to riches, there is hardly any motivation to make voters want to exercise their civic responsibility with all the attendant risks.

And the king of all the factors is the rogue electoral results declared by the various electoral bodies over the years, and most especially since the return to democracy in 1999. It’s a case of continued retrogression.

Rather than seek to coerce people to exercise their civic rights, political office holders should begin to inspire the electorate to want to vote through delivering on electoral promises.

In fact, what should trouble those who sincerely want to address the issue of voter apathy is that it would only continue to get worse as long as the process continues to fall short on delivery and do not meet the expectations of the voters.

Sadly too, the demographics of those who have continued to believe that some day we will get it right are fast ageing and fading away. The youths of today don’t have that temperament. They are technology natives and savvy, and the more we run away from total adoption of technology the less interested they are.

The population of voters who would go stand under the scorching sun or under the rain to vote is reducing.

Technology is adopted in all spheres of human endeavours, the electoral process should not lag behind. What technology does is that it facilitates the process and makes it less rancorous and contentious. With technology, what you see is what you get. The process can be tracked and expectedly the outcome can be predicted. With our current voodoo process, it’s the more you look, the less you see.

The experience of the 2023 general elections will suffice. There was renewed interest, especially among first-time voters mostly because INEC promised electronic transmission of results and at the end what did we get? It was a case of another failed promise.

Finally, the biggest of the disappointments is the judiciary. These men and women are anything but honourables. They have allowed the lure of filthy lucre to navigate their souls.

Politicians do not have regard for the bench anymore. They have systematically saturated and desecrated the temple of justice with their scions, spouses, cronies, loyalists and politicians who masquerade as judges, with resultant effects being that when judgements are pronounced you wonder if they are coming from learned silks now on the bench or from some motor park touts.