Community Policing: Anambra gets 228 new constables

Anambra State Police Command has received 228 new constables posted to the state from the Police College, Oji Rivers in Enugu state.

The new constables who are all indigenes of Anambra state have successfully completed their training at the Police College.

They are to be deployed to their respective local government areas of origin following the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Abubakar.

It was gathered that this is in furtherance of the community policing initiative which was suggested by the IGP and endorsed by Governors of the Southeast at a security meeting earlier this year in Enugu.

The initiative had approved the training of special constables to drive the community policing project in the Zone, against the agitation for a regional security outfit.

Addressing the constables at the Police Headquarters, Amawbia before their departure to the respective local governments where they were posted, the State Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang advised them to be civil to members of the public when discharging their constitutional duties with humility, honesty and respect for human rights.

The CP further warned the newly passed out constables to refrain from all manner of corrupt practices and indiscipline, noting that anyone caught and found guilty would be shown the way out of the Force.

While congratulating the new constables for their successful training, the CP wished them a robust career in the Force.