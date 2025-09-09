Commotion as Tinubu Group Denies Call For Wale Edun’s Resignation 

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has refuted claims suggesting that it demanded the resignation of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, the group’s National Secretary, Mr. Bosun Oladele, clarified that SWAGA, a leading support platform for President Bola Tinubu, never made such a call.

The clarification followed a viral message on social media credited to one Otunba Adedayo Adewole, who claimed to be the “President of SWAGA.” Oladele dismissed the statement, stressing that the group’s structure has no such office and that Adewole was unknown to the organization.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the claim was a calculated attempt to discredit SWAGA. “Let it be on record that SWAGA has no president in its organization’s structure and we are not ready to start appointing a ‘president’ to lead our group,” he said.

He further described the publication as “mischievous and devilish,” alleging that it was orchestrated by opposition figures bent on undermining Wale Edun and, by extension, President Bola Tinubu.

Oladele emphasized that SWAGA would never attack an administration it had been actively supporting since 2020, noting that the President’s reforms were already yielding positive results.

“There is only one SWAGA and it is headed by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, the current Chairman of Governing Board of Nigerian Ports Authority. We challenge the Otunba Adewole and his own group to be bold enough to identify themselves and come out in public if they belong to SWAGA at all,” he added.

Oladele, a former lawmaker and past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Oyo State, reiterated the group’s support for Tinubu’s financial, economic, and fiscal policies.

“We, as a group, are in full support of the reforms that President Tinubu has introduced in our taxation, economy, finance and fiscal policies. We stand proud to say that these were the qualities we identified in his leadership and started preaching to Nigerians and we remain proud that we were right,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as the administration’s achievements, Oladele pointed to the stabilization of the naira, the reduction of debt servicing to 50 percent from 90 percent, and a rise in foreign reserves to $41 billion. He also noted that Nigeria had already met its 2025 budget revenue target by August, alongside improvements in diplomacy and foreign investment inflows.

According to him, these gains validate Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and have encouraged the group to relaunch its grassroots mobilization efforts under “SWAGA 2.0.”

Oladele concluded that Nigeria’s economic management under the current administration remained on track, assuring that the country’s finances were “in safe hands.”