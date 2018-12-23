Coming, World Without Money!

Is a world without money possible in this present life time?

Paradism, a political system that is similar to communism but has no ‘’proletariat’’ says it is a possibility. In a paradist system, being promoted by Rael, the founder of the International Raelian Movement, robots, nanobots and computers will take the place of the proletariat or workforce.

Claude Vorilhon, who is now known as Rael, at the age of 27 was living his passion as a race-car driver and journalist. That changed on December 13, 1973, when, on his way to work, he had the UFO encounter that transformed his life forever. From that day, he toured the world recounting his astonishing experience in media interviews and conferences.

According to this novel philosophy, when all human needs will be handled by computers and robots and all products are made abundant, there will be no need for money.

Paradism is however, based on new technologies, such as robotics, genetic engineering and nanotechnologies. All production, tools, services and resources that can be efficient without even one human involved can be nationalised.

The nationalisation of all production, services and tools provided by robots renders money obsolete since these products, services and tools can now be free.

This growing global movement is of the view that communism failed because the very existence of a proletariat created inefficiencies. Without the motivation of financial gain, the population had no incentive to work hard or to come up with creative solutions. Automated production eliminates this problem because computers and robots can be programmed for 100 percent efficiency. In addition, they can be more productive and active than human beings since they do not need rest, sleep or time off for holidays.

Paradist nationalisation includes all land and housing, with the exception of family homes. In a paradist system, elected politicians work only because they are devoted to humanity. They have no financial advantage or powers.

Paradism must first be accepted democratically by a population that understands the advantage of a world without money, where everything is available to every person free of charge. For example, robots already produce cars worldwide with very few humans involved, and even those few will soon be completely replaced by robots.

The same is true for food. Vegetables produced on farms will be harvested by robots, with technology that already exists. Robotised trucks can then deliver the produce directly to consumers, who will select what they want online.

They are arguing that services will be provided exactly the same way. For example, surgeon robots are already performing tasks more precisely than human surgeons can and that everything a human being can do can be done better by robots.

Therefore, instead of working only for money, human beings can let all work be accomplished by robots and use their lives to do what they like – creating, doing research and studies, pursuing the arts, or meditating and achieving self-development. Under these conditions, the world will finally reach the level of paradise. That is why this system is called paradism.

‘’A paradist system is already in place on the Elohim Planet, and it is the only possible next step for humanity. It is a process that leads to mondialisation (nationalisation on a worldwide scale). Nationalisation in a paradist process leads naturally to a world government, under which the mondialisation of all world resources is a matter of simple justice for all humanity’’, Rael said.

Adding, he said, ‘’I hope many people will start paradist political parties around the planet and promote this idea. Paradism is coming soon anyway. But the sooner it comes, the better, for it can avert the additional human suffering that will otherwise result from the more terrible and devastating economic crashes that still lie ahead, when all economic and financial systems currently in use fail worldwide.’’

For the adherents of this philosophy, the money system can only exist in a state of scarcity. ‘’The economic agents to survive in the money system try hard to maintain a high level of prices by perpetuating the state of scarcity through limiting production, planned obsolescence, consumerism, protectionism, licensing etc…’’, the movement argued.

The rest of their position goes thus: ‘’The problem we face is not one of creating abundance but one of distributing it. We will need to invite everyone to the big table and share. As people lose their source of income along with their jobs, the gain of productivity should give them the same level of quality of life if not a higher one.

‘’Our technologies of production are progressing fast. They carry with them the disappearance of money. Machines that can manufacture any object of any shape are already in existence. Today, these machines could provide everyone with all the necessities and luxury items in almost no time … at almost no cost.

‘’Soon everything from a spanner to a sports car can be made on demand, on location and for free. Paradism will make the development of nanotechnology one of its highest priorities. Nano-replicators or nanobots will be designed to assemble anything atom by atom. Using the materials they extract directly from the ground they will be able to replicate any object including our food and make dishes to the recipes of our choice.

‘’At our request, food will be synthesised to our desired tastes and textures. It will be an exact or an enhanced copy of its natural equivalent. Farm lands will then return to their natural states or be developed at our own leisure. When money would have disappeared everything will have to be offered and the true value of things will be measured by the love of the ones who give.’’