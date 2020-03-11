Coachella postponed due to Coronavirus

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October due to coronavirus, festival organizer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday evening. The popular festival’s first weekend will now take place on October 9th, 10th, and 11th and the second weekend will take place on October 16th, 17th, and 18th. Customers who already bought tickets will have those tickets honored for the new dates.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival held over two weekends in Indio, just east of Palm Springs.

Also rescheduled is Stagecoach, one of the nation’s biggest annual country music festivals, which takes place on the same grounds as Coachella and is also backed by Goldenvoice. It was originally scheduled for April 24-26. It’s now set for Oct. 23-25.

According to a statement made by Goldenvoice via tweeter, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.

While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”