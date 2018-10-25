CNN Reporter, Richard Quest opens up on being Gay

CNN reporter, Richard Quest, has revealed that he prefers to live in London and New York because there is no discrimination against gays like him.

Quest, who is currently in Nairobi, Kenya made the revelation while speaking on a radio station, Capital FM.

He said, “They are both cities that people in this country can admire, would aspire to be in and would look forward to visiting. There is a reason why I live in those cities. There is a reason why those cities attract the talent, it’s because we can live our lives as we wish. We can love who we wish.”

In New York and London, he said, “there is nobody telling us that is wrong. That it is not correct; that it’s against the law.”

Canvassing for the legalisation of same-s*x relationships in Kenya, Quest said, “I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straightforward, I am not gonna mess around with that one. That is obviously my belief.”

Quest, however, said that he respects those opposed to his views, even as he pointed out that there was a lot to lose if they didn’t change their perspective.

“I do not for a moment, doubt the sincerity of those people who are against me on this issue. And I can respect their point of view, I merely say that in this day and age, if you want to succeed, if you want Kenya to be a thriving, vibrant modern economy, you are going to look at this in a different way and ask yourself what is it about these very successful places that we need to at least try to attract,” he said. “That is the way you do it. You let people live their lives, love who they want, and the way they wish.”

Meanwhile, same-sex relationship is illegal in Kenya and the president, Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to resist pressures to legalise it.