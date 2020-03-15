Christian Group Launches Funding Initiative In 130 Countries

The World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) launched the “National Funding Initiative,” a new initiative to strengthen the fundraising abilities of its regional and national alliance members in more than 130 countries.

In partnership with the Center for Mission Mobilisation (CMM), WEA will offer training and resources to equip alliance leaders with the necessary tools and know-how to raise funds from within their respective countries.

“The undertaking of this partnership is to generate within the WEA and its community a new vision for organisational and personal support raising.

‘’This is with a desire to help Regional and National Alliances and their leaders to better understand God’s financial provision and to provide training that builds models for support raising in regions and countries”, says Brian Stiller who heads up WEA’s Development Department and will oversee the new initiative.

WEA with its global network of nine regional and more than 130 national alliances serves evangelicals as a voice for the Church to governments and media, gives a visible Christian identity to the 600 million evangelicals around the world and provides a common platform for collaboration on issues of common concern.

A key challenge that several Alliances face is to recruit sufficient indigenous funds for their operational needs.

Many of them rely on large parts on volunteers and contributions in kind. A vision and strategy to raise sustainable long-term funding from within their own countries will enable them to widen the scope of their service and increase the effectiveness of their work.

WEA’s partner, CMM, is an international mobilisation ministry endeavouring to multiply mission sending movements to reach the unreached.

CMM seconds one of its leaders Ryan Emis who has been appointed as WEA’s Associate Director of Global Development.

Emis is taking the lead of the new initiative that will include the holding of national fundraising seminars and train nationals to be trainers themselves, holding seminars within their countries and regions.

Secretary-General of the WEA, Efraim Tendero, commented: “As WEA, we are very pleased to be able to launch the National Funding Initiative in partnership with CMM that will strengthen our regional and national Evangelical Alliances.

‘’This is a key part of our mission. We believe that equipping them to increase the funding base in their own countries will allow them to become even more effective in uniting evangelicals, speaking up on important issues and serving the churches at grassroots.”