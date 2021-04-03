“Chioma had 3 separate female fetus abortions for Davido” – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Popular Nigerian controversial investigative journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that Chioma has had three separate abortions for afrobeat singer, Davido.
According to Kemi, in a post on her Twitter page, these abortions were carried out when scans revealed that they were female fetus.
“I broke the story that Chioma had 3 separate female fetus abortions for David. She was under some kind of pressure to have a baby boy. After each ultrasound scan she went thru D&C. She was the serial abortionist Israel was talking about in his post,” she tweeted.
Remember me