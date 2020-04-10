Child trafficking: Six more children rescued from a notorious trafficker, Mary Yakubu

The last may not have been heard from the uncovering of a child trafficking case involving one Mary Yakubu from Taraba, as the Police has rescued six more children.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), David Misal dated April 10, 2020, says: “The Taraba State Police Command has on the 08/04/2020 rescued additional six (6) children from Mary Yakubu.

“The recent recovery/rescued took place in Mararaban Donga town, Donga LGA Taraba State where the abducted children were shared to individuals by Mary Yakubu.

“The recent rescue making a total of 66 children so far recovered from the suspect from February 2020 till date”.

The statement, therefore, advised the general public “to report more of Mary Yakubu’s criminal activities particularly Child trafficking, as the Command intensifies more efforts to rescue more children yet to be identified”.