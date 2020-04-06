Child Trafficking: Police in Taraba rescue 60 children in 2 months

The Nigeria Police, Taraba state Command, has rescued an additional 27 children from one Mary Yakubu, bringing to a total, 60 children to be rescued in two months, Police Spokesman, David Misal stated in a statement.

According to the statement dated April 6, 2020, stated that: “Recall that on the 26/2/2020 one Mary Yakubu was arrested in Bali by the detectives attached to Bali Division Taraba State Police Command in connection with a case of suspected child trafficking, during her arrest she was found with 23 Children while arranging to convey them to an unknown location.

“Similarly on the 4/3/2020, the suspect led a team of Investigation Police Officers ( IPO) to Mararaban Donga where another additional 10 children were recovered.

“The recent rescue which is the third, made by the Command, was on the 5/04/2020 where another 27 children comprising 14 males and 13 females were rescued by the operatives of the Command in Tashan Takalmi area of Gassol LGA”.

According to Misal, “the Command has so far in the last two months rescued 60 children from the suspect in which about 33 of them were reunited to their parents” and that the suspects were undergoing trial currently in the court of law.