Chief Tony Anenih: When a Giant was Humbly Audacious!

I am one of the few Nigerians whohad met Chief Tony Anenih a few times before his call to glory. So while thereare lots of things to write about him from historical perspectives, and from thewritings and experiences of others about this giant of a man, I will be writingbased on my personal experience and encounters with him.

To say that it was a privilegethat I was able to meet and speak with the Esan-born chief would be stating thevery obvious. Before I met him for the first time some time in 2015 during thepresidential campaigns, I had had the impression that such a man wasunapproachable, and probably haughty and dismissive of people not in his class,stature or level in any way. And you would not blame me. When presidents andformer presidents, governors, party leaders from all divides, kingmakers,political juggernauts, captains of industry, statesmen, serving and retiredmilitary top brass, leading members of the academia etc, regal a man with theuncommon title of “Mr Fix It”, for his prowess at finding solutions to allmanner of sociopolitical challenges to the satisfaction of those involved, thenyou should know that such a man is someone who in my native language isreferred to as nnukwu mmanwu (The Big Masquerade) who must be feared or thereare consequences and whose appearance climaxes big occasions. But as forAnenih, he might have been the big masquerade but in place of fear, he exudeslove and amiability.

On meeting the former minister ofworks and housing, I came to discover that he was a firm but fair man in hisdealings with people. He took decisions that would ordinarily not go down wellwith some people but that would bring solutions to almost every situation hewas faced with leaving some with gladness and even others with admiration!

During the 2015 general electionscampaigns, Chief Anthony Akhakon “Tony” Anenih served as Special Adviser to theGoodluck Jonathan/PDP Campaign Organisation. And as one would expect, therewere times when different departments of the organization had misunderstandingsand disagreements that threatened the smooth running of Jonathan’s campaign, asthe then media adviser to Chief femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviationwho was the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jonathan/PDP campaigns, Iwould join FFK to Chief Anenih’s house where the issues were resolved.

First, his humility hits you fromthe very beginning. Here was a man who never kept his visitors waiting as it iscommon with men of such status. Once you secured an appointment to see him, youwere most likely going to find Chief Anenih already seated waiting for you.

Second, he had no airs. Except forissues that were very private, Chief Anenih allowed as many of us on anentourage to be at meetings with him. Even when you offered to excuse yourselfat such meetings, he would counter and insist you sat as there was nothing tohide. This usually made me uncomfortable as I was trained to usually excuse myelders/leaders whenever they are having discussions that are of little or noconcern to me. But as this continued, I later discovered that this was ChiefTony Anenih’s own unspoken way of blooding the younger ones into maturity as itconcerns politics, governance and leadership. He expected that those usuallypresent at such crucial meetings learned one or two things about the art ofresolving complex and high wire political matters without fear or favour, withfirmness and fairness and with the larger picture always in mind. And truly,whatever matters were taken to him for resolution usually got resolved with thepanache of a revered leader and the stamp of authority of a fixer sinceeveryone usually got satisfied with the outcome of such meetings. He had hisown peculiar way of taking honey into the lion’s den and return unscathed.

He kept a busy schedule even tillrecently and did not seem to discriminate between the old and the young, theweak and the strong, the powerful and the downtrodden about who was coming tosee him as I usually met people of all ages and status at his place who wantedto see him for one thing or the other. He was surely a man at home with being asolution provider to the people.

In all these, Chief Tony Anenihhad lived a political life devoid of the garrulousness of politicians of hisstatus. He had carried himself with dignified gait and offered advice andsolutions without making any noise about them. Even though he had children whoare social media savvy, he had managed not to use that as an avenue to drawattention to himself. Until recently when age began to tell on him, he remaineda very effective but quiet achiever and he expected his children and those whohad met him to be so effective.

I remember vividly well certainelection that took place on twitter in which one of his sons participated andwon. When that his son told him about it, he simply replied, “Wouldn’t you havewon the election?” In other words, he expected not only his children but alsothose who have passed under his tutelage to be winners, not just winners butmagnanimous winners, and in case they lose, to be patient and wait for anothertime.

This brings me to his children. Ihave met only one of them, Ose. If anyone would like to confirm all I have saidabout Anenih, just meet any of his children. Just like his father, Ose has noairs and no noise but only poise around him. I actually met him through one ofmy closest and trusted comrades and partner, Mr Ariyo-Dare Atoye. We had anurgent job to do and delivery date was closing in on us, and we were stillsearching for an office space. We were in a dire situation. It was either wedelivered or we lost our goodwill. It was then Ariyo suggested we spoke to Oseif he could give us some space in his office. Ariyo did, and without muchexplanation from us, he gave us a space and also access to it and the facilitiesthere even if he was not around. He left instructions with his staff to ensurewe were comfortable. Apart from that, Ose would come around our desk once awhile to see how far we were going with the project and offer his advice wherenecessary. Sometimes, aside work, we would gist and talk about sociopoliticaldevelopments in the country in very relaxed atmosphere that no one would evenever think that we were rent-free tenants even if it was for just a shortmoment. Such a pleasant fellow! This is in a country where children of men andwomen of such class oppress their fellow citizens with blaring sirens, scaryrevving of power bikes, and threats of menacing and mean looking aides andsecurity personnel!

The encounter with Ose left alasting impression on me. To me, it reflects on the kind of family he comesfrom and the kind of training and legacy Chief Anenih has bequeathed to hischildren. Beyond relying on their father’s influence for anything, they havebeen adequately equipped with life’s greatest virtues of humility, temperance,fortitude, prudence and charity to the extent that they can navigate throughlife’s challenges without much reliance on their father, his influence oraffluence!

Chief Tony Anenih’s influence onthe political trajectory of Nigeria would also surely be missed by all no matterthe political divide. It was such influence that former president GoodluckJonathan referred to when he appealed to Anenih at a point to reconsider hisdecision to quit partisan politics. Hear Jonathan: “We agree that you will notattend meetings at 2am, 3am, but, in the areas of security and politics, wewill consult you”. That is how important the man Chief Anenih was! He had theaudacity to fix things where others dreaded to go near. His well known humblemien had nothing to do with his capacity and capabilities to deal decisivelywith situations no matter how hydra-headed or monstrous they were. He alwaysrose up to the occasion and delivered. And that was why even presidents trustedhim with sensitive tasks whether in government or when he was out ofgovernment. He did not earn the title “Mr Fix It” for nothing. He proved to bea courageous fixer!

Chief Anthony Anenih who died onSunday, October 28, at 85, would also be remembered for his generousity andphilanthropy not only to the Church but also to the needy irrespective ofreligious background and political affiliation all of whom he had supported inno small way.

As the family and Nigeria mournthe fall of this political giant, we pray that the soul of Chief Tony Anenihand the soul of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest inpeace. Amen!