Chelsea Sign Dário Essugo from Sporting CP on Eight-Year Deal

Chelsea FC, following their UEFA Europa Conference League triumph, has continued to strengthen its squad after announcing the arrival of Dário Essugo from Sporting CP on an eight-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2033.

“Chelsea is pleased to confirm the signing of Dário Essugo from Sporting CP.

The midfielder, who spent last season on loan in La Liga with Las Palmas and is a Portugal Under-21 international, has signed a contract until 2033.”

Essugo began his career in Sporting’s academy and became the youngest-ever player to feature for the club when he made his senior debut at the age of 16 years and six days against Vitória de Guimarães in March 2021.

Having gained further experience with Sporting B and featuring on 23 occasions for the club’s first team, Essugo spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Primeira Liga side Chaves, for whom he made 14 appearances.

Two further outings for Sporting followed at the start of the 2024/25 season before Essugo completed a loan move to Las Palmas.

The 20-year-old established himself as a regular for the Spanish side, making 27 appearances and scoring one goal for Los Amarillos across all competitions.

On the international stage, Essugo has featured for Portugal at various age groups. His most recent caps have come with the Under-21s, with his last appearance coming during the March international break.

With UEFA Champions League football returning to Stamford Bridge, the club could announce the signing of Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town in the coming days. He will miss out on the U-21 Euros, starting on Thursday, for England, as Chelsea wants his full commitment for the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The club is also in talks with Jadon Sancho over a new contract, as they want him to stay. Chelsea has a £25 million obligation to sign him, but there’s a £5 million penalty attached to that obligation, meaning Chelsea doesn’t necessarily need to sign the English winger permanently.

This is a possible option the club might consider to ensure it fits into their wage structure.