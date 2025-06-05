Chelsea Announce the Signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town

Chelsea FC has revealed the signing of English striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town in a deal that will keep the 22-year-old at Stamford Bridge for six years.

“Chelsea is delighted to announce the transfer of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, with the striker signing a contract until 2031.”

Delap was impressive for the relegated Ipswich Town, scoring 12 goals in the recently concluded season. He was shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year award but unfortunately lost out to Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch.

He said Chelsea is a place where he knows he can develop, and he hopes to win trophies for the club:

“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach. It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

According to his new club, Delap started his career in Derby County’s academy before joining Manchester City in 2019. After a season with the club’s Under-18s, he stepped up to the Elite Development Squad, where he played under current Blues head coach Enzo Maresca.

The striker enjoyed a standout campaign: he netted 24 goals in 20 Premier League 2 matches, scored on his debut for City’s senior side in the League Cup, and made his first top-flight appearance against Leicester City.