Chef Chi tests positive to coronavirus

Nigerian music star, Davido has announced that his partner, Chioma Avril Roland has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The musician disclosed this on the evening of Friday, March 27, 2020, via his Instagram page.

Davido, who recently returned from the United States of America after cancelling his tour said he, his fiancee and their close associates decided to go for coronavirus test on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, because of their recent travel history.