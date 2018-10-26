Charge Me to Court, Tiwa Savage fires back at Critics over ‘Fever’ Video

Pouplar singer and actress, Tiwa Savage, has hit back at critics over her role in ‘Fever’ video with Wizkid saying they should charge her to court if she has broken any law.

It would be recalled that Savage has been at the receiving end since she featured in the steamy video with Wizkid who is 10 years younger than her.

Many social media commentators have been heaping blames on her for rollicking and frolicking with Wizkid, despite the fact that she is technically married to her former manager, Teebillz.

The mother of one again sparked an outrage with her response with many describing it as brazen and unbecoming of a celebrity.