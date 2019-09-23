CHAN: Hawks thrash Eagles

The Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Sunday thrashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-1 in an African Nations Championship qualifier in Lome. The Eagles started on top, going ahead in the 10th minute through Sunusi Ibrahim but the hosts didn’t take long to level, scoring in the 16th minute to ensure the half ended level.

In the second-half, the Sparrow Hawks scored three goals in 25 minutes, including a penalty in the 773rd minute to take the tie beyond the reach of their opponents.

This development means that the hopes of the Eagles B side qualifying for the 2020 CHAN tournament now hangs in the balance.

The Eagles will host Togo in the second leg tie next month needing to win by at least three unreplied goals to qualify.