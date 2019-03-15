Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham learn their quarter-final fate

LIVERPOOL

A finalist last season and now in the quarterfinals again, Liverpool is back at Europe’s top table.

The mature way the five-time European champions dealt with Bayern Munich in their 3-1 away win in the last 16 showed how far they have come under Juergen Klopp over the past two years.

It was fitting that a goal by Virgil van Dijk proved to be key in Munich, with the arrival of the centre back for $99 million in January 2018 shoring up a defence that had been shaky in Klopp’s first two years in charge. Liverpool also now has a world-class goalkeeper in Brazil international Alisson Becker. Few will relish going to Anfield in the last eight. Just ask Manchester City, which was swept aside 3-0 in the first leg last year to virtually end its Champions League ambitions.

MANCHESTER CITY

This season seems like City’s best chance to become European champion since being taken over by its Abu Dhabi owners in 2008.

No longer Champions League novices, City is in the quarterfinals for the third time in four years.

The depth in Pep Guardiola’s squad is fueling a challenge for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, having already won the English League Cup. City has benefited from benign draws, with Schalke shaping up as the weakest round of 16 option. City won 10-2 over two legs.

A two-leg quarterfinal against Liverpool, its Premier League title rival, or against Manchester United, its neighbour, would be quite an experience.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Twenty years after scoring the winning goal for United in a Champions League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to lead the team to the title as manager. After his understrength team’s amazing comeback at Paris Saint-Germain from a 2-0 first-leg loss, who would bet against them?

There’s a “nothing to lose” feel about United, which was a huge outsider when qualifying for the knockout stage under Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has restored some of the team’s belief and attacking swagger in three months in charge. See especially Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. It might not be enough for a fourth European title but it should be fun watching.