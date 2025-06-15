CDS Gen. Musa Urges Unity, Patriotism, and Collective Effort in Nation Building

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, patriotism, and a shared sense of responsibility in securing and developing the country.

General Musa made this appeal through his representative, Rear Admiral Bankole, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, during the Silent Heroes Awards ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday.

He highlighted that while Nigeria continues to face security challenges, the country is not in a state of full scale war.

He pointed out that violence in Benue State alone has displaced around 12,687 people, including more than 6,000 children, who are currently living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“We need to love one another, value what we have, and celebrate our heroes,” he said. “Each of us is a hero in our own way. We should make the most of the gifts God has given us. Nigeria is a blessed country, and we must all work together to help it thrive.”

Rear Admiral Bankole emphasized the need for a collective, nationwide approach to governance and progress.

“Everything in Nigeria should be viewed as a shared responsibility. Whether at home or at work, every action we take impacts the country. It’s not just the president’s responsibility each of us plays a part in building a better Nigeria.”

He praised the organizers of the Silent Heroes Awards, describing their efforts as a meaningful contribution to national peace and stability.

He also commended General Musa for his ongoing leadership and commitment to fostering unity within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Photo, Rear Admiral Bankole, Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, during the Silent Heroes Awards ceremony in Abuja