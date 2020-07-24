CBN to build modern diagnostic, treatment centre in Bauchi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is to build a modern diagnostic and treatment centre in Bauchi state capital.

The Director medical services department of the Bank, Dr Mohammed Ahmed Shehu disclosed this Friday while addressing Journalists on the plan.

He said the state government has allocated a plot of land close to games village in the state capital for the project.

According to him, the facility will be used not only for admitting patients but is going to be a centre of excellence for diagnosis and treatment of patients with different ailments.

Shehu said the centre if established will be able to carry out specialized services that cannot be found in other facilities in the state such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), scans and some advanced laboratory investigations.

While noting that the bank constructed similar facilities in Kano and Ibadan, the director uncovered that services in the hospital will be free of charge to the bank’s staff, their dependents and people of the host community.

“The facility in actual concept is for the staff, their dependents and people of the Bauchi community as part of CBN’s corporate social responsibility.

“The treatment will be free. Central bank has been doing a lot of things in terms of agriculture and other sectors of the economy. I am sure if we have a very big diagnostic centre, we will be able to do some of the tests that you cannot find around,” he said.