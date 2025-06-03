CBN Recapitalization Triggers BDC Rush to Avert Mass Job Losses

With the June 3, 2025, deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria to BDC operators to recapitalize finally gone, pressure has been mounting on what will become of the industry, mindful that millions of jobs are in jeopardy.

The stakeholders are thus calling for action now and examining the model of recapitalization in an attempt to prevent a disaster of monumental proportions.

The CBN introduced a new minimum capital requirement last month, in May 2024. It mandates BDCs increase their minimum capital to N2 billion for Tier 1 and N500 million for Tier 2 licenses, a gigantic shift from the earlier N35 million threshold. The policy is part of a broad range of reforms seeking to deepen the foreign exchange market, enhance transparency, and reduce currency speculation. However, most operators believe a sudden spike in capital needs can cause more problems than benefits.

Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) President Dr. Aminu Gwadabe has spearheaded the industry’s call for mercy. In his view, the ABCON President opined that enforcement is woefully weak following a six-month grace period given by the CBN in November 2024. He hinted that fewer than 5 percent of the licensed BDCs have met the new capital levels.

Gwadabe underscored that implementing the recapitalization policy would have a devastating impact. He cautioned that at least three million direct and indirect workers will be unemployed nationwide if operators need to shut down, particularly small BDCs that are the source of livelihood for people in the informal economy.

“Our members are in compliance, but compliance is slow under economic duress. We do not want to see the policy revoked but for a reasonable roadmap to compliance that includes potential extension and review of the financial obligations,” Gwadabe said.

To prevent the crisis from spreading, ABCON has launched strategic interventions designed to absorb the shock. These include an extended interface with the CBN, a campaign of policy review, and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among the players. Small players can jump the financial barrier and remain afloat when resources are pooled together.

Others within the association also structure a public limited company to facilitate the absorption and consolidation of BDC operations within a single legal entity. Gwadabe indicates that ABCON has officially approached the CBN to seek a ‘No Objection’ for such a structure, although the regulator has not been receptive yet.

ABCON contends that BDCs’ business profiles do not require capital obligations of this kind. While banks accept deposits and advance loans, BDCs neither accept deposits nor advance loans, and thus, their business is less capital-oriented. ABCON contends that the current model has served credibly in the Nigerian foreign exchange market and should be nurtured by regulatory initiatives and not murdered by regulatory impediments of high finance.

Most operators believe the recapitalization leans toward the big boys and will lead to pushing out small BDCs. While the CBN believes the reforms will bring in a more improved and open currency exchange system, operators worry it will just do the opposite and put the market into the hands of the big boys.

Now, the fate of thousands of authorized BDC operators and their means of livelihood rest in what the central bank will do. Whether or not the CBN would announce a grace period or implement policy reforms is yet to be known. Whatever is certain, however, is that regulators and industry masters need to sit down and strike a balance between reform and survivability.

With already high unemployment and economic uncertainty looming over the Nigerian labor market, deterioration in the BDC industry can contribute to the vulnerable Nigerian financial system. What everyone involved is waiting for is not that the policy will be abandoned, but that it will be redesigned so that it is realistic and dynamic.