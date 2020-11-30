Cavani’s social media post may call for investigation

Manchester United striker Edison Cavani may be investigated by the FA after sharing an offensive racial post on social media.

Cavani scored 2 goals for United and also gave an assist which saw united came from behind to win 3-2, against Southampton on Sunday.

In response to his excellent performance against Southampton, a fan shared a positive post and Cavani responded with the racial comment, which he later deleted.

This same term was used by Luis Suarez on Evra in 2011 which saw him being fined and he also got an 8 match suspension.

According to reports, owners of Instagram have been approached for their views over the situation.

As of the time of filing this report, the FA is yet to say anything on the matter.