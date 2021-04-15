Catholic Priest hangs up cassock, says “My heart is in love”

116 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 15, 2021
Parishioners at the San Felice church in Massa Martana, in Perugia, Italy have been left stunned after their priest confessed that he had fallen in love and that he is quitting his role to follow his heart.
LindaIkeji reports that a statement by the diocese said the 42-year-old Reverend Father Riccardo Ceccobelli, broke the news to his members on Sunday, April 11.
“I cannot continue to be coherent, transparent and correct with regards to her (the Church), as I have always been so far.
“My heart is in love although I have never had the opportunity to transgress the promises I made,” he explained.
“I want to try to live this love without repressing it, without pushing it away.”
According to the statement, Ceccobelli, who for six years has been the priest of the small town of over 3,550 inhabitants, received the blessing of his superior, Bishop Gualtiero Sigismondi, who was at the priest’s side when he addressed the parish.
The report stated that the priest has been suspended from his duties and formalities have begun to return him to the lay state.
Bishop Sigismondi said “All my gratitude to Don Riccardo for the service done so far. Above all my most sincere wishes go to Don Riccardo that this choice, made in full freedom as he confided to me, may ensure him serenity and peace.”
