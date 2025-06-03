Case Against Suspended Natasha Postponed Amid Judiciary Strike

The court hearing involving suspended Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, has been postponed due to the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), which began on Monday.

Senator Akpoti Uduaghan was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, but the industrial action halted court proceedings. Her lead counsel, West Idahosa (SAN), confirmed the delay.

Prior to the scheduled hearing, Idahosa had expressed doubts about whether the federal government truly intended to arraign the senator as planned. Nevertheless, he stressed that Akpoti-Uduaghan is a law-abiding citizen and would comply with all court directives.

The federal government, through the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mohammed Abubakar, filed criminal charges against the senator. She is accused of making defamatory statements during a live TV interview and in a private phone conversation.

According to court documents filed on May 16, 2025, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court (Case No. CR/297/25), Akpoti Uduaghan allegedly made the statements during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels TV on April 3, 2025.

She reportedly claimed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor

The case remains pending until court activities resume.