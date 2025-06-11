Carlo Ancelotti Leads Brazil to Victory in World Cup Qualifying Debut

Carlo Ancelotti has guided the Brazil national team to victory in his first game in charge. Fortunately, the win helped the Seleção secure their 2026 World Cup qualification spot with two games to spare in the qualifying round.

Vinícius Júnior’s brilliance just a minute before the end of the first half made the difference. The goal was assisted by Manchester United’s newly acquired forward, Matheus Cunha, who earned the highest performance rating.

The victory means Brazil will remain the only nation to have qualified for every edition of the tournament from 1930 to 2026.

With two games left in the South American World Cup qualifying group, the defending champions, Argentina, and Ecuador have also secured qualification.

Carlo Ancelotti left his role as head coach of Real Madrid this summer following a trophyless season and took charge of the Brazil national team.

TNC Reporter