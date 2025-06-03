Can Elon Musk’s XChat Replace WhatsApp and Telegram?

Tesla boss, Elon Musk has launched a new messaging app called XChat, aiming to challenge WhatsApp, Telegram, and other top messaging platforms.

The app is part of his bigger plan to turn X (formerly known as Twitter) into an all-in-one super app.

With features like encrypted chats, disappearing messages, and file sharing without needing a phone number, many people are asking: can XChat really take over from WhatsApp and Telegram?

XChat allows users to chat safely using end-to-end encryption.

It also lets them send vanishing messages, share all types of files, and make voice or video calls.

Unlike WhatsApp, users don’t need to link their phone number. This means they can stay more private and still connect with others on different devices.

Right now, the app is still in testing. Only some paid users on X have access to it. Leaked screenshots show it already supports group chats, vanish mode, and a passcode to protect private conversations.

These features are better than what X had before in its messaging section.

But the real test is whether people will leave WhatsApp and Telegram, which are already very popular.

These platforms have been around for years. People trust them and use them daily for chats, business, and family groups.

Telegram is known for its fast speed and special channels. WhatsApp is easy to use and connects billions around the world.

To find out what tech experts in Nigeria think about this new app, The News Chronicle spoke to a Lagos-based software developer, Bayo Folagade, who works with a tech startup that builds digital tools for African users.

In his words:

“XChat is a nice idea, but I don’t think it’s ready to beat WhatsApp or Telegram yet. The thing is, most people don’t like change. Even if an app is better, they won’t switch unless it’s really needed. Right now, WhatsApp is almost like a part of our lives. Everyone uses it—from small business owners to churches and schools. So if you build a new app, the first question people ask is, ‘Will my friends or customers be there too?’”

He continued:

“Another thing is data use and speed. In places like Lagos, people want apps that don’t waste data. Telegram already uses less data and works even with poor network. If XChat wants to grow here, it must focus on that. Also, some people don’t have strong phones. They use basic Android phones, so apps must be light and fast. That matters more than shiny new features.”

When asked about the no-phone-number feature on XChat, Folagade shared his thoughts:

“It’s good that you can chat without a phone number, but in Nigeria, most people still feel safer with phone number-based apps. They trust them more. It gives a sense of identity. For business people especially, it’s easier to say ‘chat me on WhatsApp’ than to explain how to find them on a new platform like XChat.”

TNC also asked if he believes XChat can one day become part of everyday life in Nigeria.

“It’s possible, but not anytime soon. What Musk is building sounds like WeChat in China, where people do everything—chat, shop, pay bills, and even book taxis. That could work here too, especially if the app includes payment features in naira. But they must study the Nigerian market well. People care about ease of use, data costs, and security. If XChat doesn’t fix those, it won’t grow here, no matter how powerful it is.”