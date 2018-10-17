Cakes in Traditional Weddings: A subtle Cultural Imperialism

A traditional wedding is a wedding ceremony carried out under the
traditional rites and procedures of a particular tribe. And so, by its
nature, everything that goes on in that ceremony is centred on the
tradition which involves the procedures, the rites, and food too.
Typically, one of the ingredients and glaring component of a traditional
wedding is the food. A traditional wedding ceremony shows the richness
of a people’s culture which is evident in their clothing, food,
mannerism, songs, and dances. A traditional wedding displays all of
these and you can easily depict a tribe by a traditional wedding
ceremony. At a traditional wedding ceremony, delicacies are indigenous
to the people are prepared and enjoyed.
But gradually today, there is an intrusion of a foreign culture into our
traditional marriages. Today, we find cakes in traditional weddings.
Whatever for? I love cakes. I love the way they stand so exotic. I also
love and respect what a cake stands for and represents. I only do not
subscribe to the sudden inclusion of cakes in a typical Nigerian
traditional wedding. Looking at the event of a traditional wedding, a
cake is a total contradiction. The cake being of the Greek origin
incorporated into our traditional wedding is a first-hand infiltration
into our culture and tradition.
We lament every day in Nigeria about how some parts of our culture has
gone missing as a result of our interaction with the westerns and their
ways of life rubbing off on us. We blame our fathers who let it happen
and wail because salvaging it has been a difficult task over the years.
Yet, we consciously introduce new forms of this penetration by
ourselves. Why should a cake be found in our traditional wedding? What
happened to all the unique varieties that our culture holds? What better
way can we spice up ‘our” traditional events other than with the
elements that are therein?
The cake has its right and fitting occasion. A traditional marriage is
just a misfit for it. Interlocking a cake or any foreign symbol into a
traditional event only shows a low self-esteem of that culture and also
making that culture superior to yours. No matter what design you make on
the cake – giving it a design that is synonymous to something indigenous
(maybe a chieftain’s cap, a calabash, etc.) does not change the fact
that it is still a cake. Why put up a cake when you’ve not exhausted the
unique and special delicacies indigenous to you that can add every spice
and colour to your big day?
The cake is gradually becoming an important and compulsory item in a
typical Nigerian traditional wedding today and what’s more worrisome is
that it’s at the expense of our identity, our heritage. So many
traditional elements; dishes, delicacies, ornaments do not get the
attention and crave a cake gets in the preparation of a traditional
wedding. Most times, these indigenous elements are missing in the event
but you find a cake standing tall. This is mockery to the pride that was
handed down to us.
We should guard jealously all that was handed to us. It is our heritage.
It is who we are.
