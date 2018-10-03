CAF: Who will be Enyimba’s key men vs. Raja Casablanca?

Nigeria’s remaining representative in this year’s CAF competitions, Enyimba, is potentially only 180 minutes away from the final of the Confederation Cup.

However, their semi-final opponents Raja Casablanca represent their sternest opponents yet, and a major obstacle for the People’s Elephant.

Which players must deliver for Enyimba as they go in search of continental gold, and whose performances will be key to the Nigerians’ Confed Cup hopes?

Theophilus Afelokhai could be decisive for Enyimba against North African opposition yet again after his heroics in the 2016 CAF Champions League second-round tie against Etoile du Sahel, where he saved three penalties in the shootout victory in Sousse.

Afelokhai wrestled the number one position from Ghana international Fatau Dauda after missing out on the opening four games of the group stage, and has been outstanding in the last four games, conceding just once.

The experienced goalkeeper started the season as third-choice behind Dauda and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, but the former’s uncertain performances in away defeats to CARA Brazzaville and Williamsville opened the door for Afelokhai.

He hasn’t looked back since.

His impressive reflexes were crucial in securing an away draw in the quarter final against Rayon Sports in Rwanda, drawing as many as three big saves to keep Enyimba in control of the tie.

Another big day awaits Afelokhai against Raja Casablanca, and he should play a major role in shutting out a team that have scored in all but one of their away matches and boast the competition’s top goal scorer Mahmoud Benhalib.

Stanley Dimgba could wreak havoc on the Raja defence if he hits top form on Wednesday, and he’ll fancy adding to his two-goal tally in the competition so far.

The left-footed winger, who favours operating in wide areas, possesses good pace, quick feet, strength and is certain to be a handful for Raja full-backs Abdeljalil Jibra and Omar Boutayeb.

If Raja decide to frustrate their hosts by parking the bus, then Dimgba could be the key to unlocking the defence.

His superb crossing and excellent technique have often resulted in moments of magic, and supporters will be hoping for another star turn on Wednesday.

Sunday Adetunji has settled impressively at Enyimba following his mid-season transfer from Abia Warriors, winning the crucial spot-kick to secure victory away at Djoliba in Mali, before opening his Confed Cup account against Rayon Sports.

The gangling forward, who recently made his international debut for the Super Eagles, has slotted effortlessly into the line-up, partnering Ibrahim Mustapha in an attack which offers physicality and impressive work rate.

Despite not being a particularly skilful forward, Adetunji will win lots of fouls with his clever movement and aerial dominance.

He certainly has the quality to test Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti.

