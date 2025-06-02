CAF Champions League: Pyramids Secures First Title After Triumph Over Sundowns

Egyptian side Pyramids FC defeated South Africa’s giant Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday night to win the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

This is the club’s first title since its creation, and Pyramids FC dethroned their Egyptian counterpart Al Ahly as the reigning champions.

What Happened in Cairo, Egypt?

In what seemed an easy tie for the 2024/25 Egyptian league runner-up, the match played on home soil saw DR Congo forward Fiston Mayele score the first goal for Pyramids in the 23rd minute, helping the team finish the first half with the lead.

Eleven minutes into the second half, a Pyramids defender scored, doubling their lead. Although Mamelodi Sundowns were able to reduce the deficit with a late goal, the tie ended 2-1.

Mamelodi Sundowns had been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the final on their turf. The two results mean Pyramids leads by 3-2 on aggregate to secure the title.