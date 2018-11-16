CACOL Wants Full Implementation of Extradition Act

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has thrown its weight behind the signing of the Extradition Bill 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

It also called for the repatriation of the country’s stolen wealth stashed away in foreign countries.

The anti-graft group said that the President’s final endorsement of the extradition bill is significant in many ways.

Aside the fact it encourages the host country to fast-rack procedures for extradition of Nigerians facing trials in any crimes committed either in Nigeria or outside the country, it discourages ‘double jeopardy’ in prosecution as such offender, if already tried, found guilty and has served his/her punishment in that same country before being extradited, is now immune to another trial within Nigeria or any other commonwealth nation.

The same treatment applies if the accused was pronounced innocent by a competent jurisdiction in the country of abode prior to his/her extradition.

According to CACOL, this is why Section 15 (2) was introduced in accordance with Section 36 (9) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), ‘which prevents such a person from being arrested, detained or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other (commonwealth) country having same extradition treaty with Nigeria, provided such a person has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is being sought by the Nigerian authorities.’

This new law, no doubt, takes Nigeria a step closer to the comity of civilized nations that the world could no longer ignore.

The body further reiterated calls for full repatriation of Nigeria’s stolen wealth from anywhere in the world where such funds have been deposited and hidden.

This call according to CACOL’s Coordinator of Media and Publications, Adegboyega Otunuga is moral and underscores the inter-connectedness and spirit of current globalization that must aim at making the fight against corruption truly global, total and distasteful of providing safe havens for the kleptomaniac pillaging of the scarce resources of the underdeveloped nations of the world.