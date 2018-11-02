CACOL Applauds Suspension of NHIS Boss, Decry Probe Panel as ‘Duplicitous’

Following the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf by the Federal Government, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has applauded the government’s intervention.

The anti-graft group has however frowned at the government’s setting up of a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations leveled against him, describing it as a “duplicitous effort that may not necessarily be trusted by all parties concerned.”

It would be recalled that Professor Yusuf was indicted to have misappropriated over N900 million by a probe panel that was set up by the ministry, before he was suspended by the governing board of the agency on different occasions.

Aside the corruption allegations levelled against him and strongly supported by many of the workers and their union leaders, there have been allegations of incompetence, favouritism/nepotism and highhandedness, while he insisted that only President Muhammadu Buhari could remove or suspend him from office.

Speaking on the suspension of the NHIS boss, Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, noted that even though the recent move by the President has finally shown that he was not afraid to allow unfettered access to justice by all parties through invocation of administrative leave to Professor Yusuf, the setting up of the seven man probe panel was not in the interest of Nigerians.

Adeniran explained that the composition of the panel was a duplicitous effort that may not necessarily be trusted by all parties concerned, especially the Nigerian public whose sole interest of accessing affordable and quality health delivery has been in jeopardy over this crisis.

The anti-graft group while applauding the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in the matter, urged the anti-graft agencies to expedite actions on their investigations and arrive at a thorough and convincing conclusion.

CACOL further appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to stay true to its fight against corruption in the country by ensuring that the right approach is always employed in the fight.

Similarly, the anti-graft group has reiterated its call for the suspension and commencement of trial of the Chairman, Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla whose West African Examination Council (WAEC) O-level result was confirmed to have been illegally altered.

They posited that this would not only restore the public confidence in the President’s fight against corruption, but it would also make it clear that the fight was genuine and total, irrespective of whose “ox is gored.”