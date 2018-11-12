Buy Me N30m Wristwatch Birthday Gift, Davido ‘Begs’ Friends

Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he wants for his forthcoming birthday is a N30 million worth Patek Philipe wristwatch.

The Osun state-born singer who is presently serving the nation through the NYSC would celebrate his 26th birthday on Wednesday, November 21.

He ‘appealed’ to friends and family to get him the expensive wristwatch as a birthday gift.

He posted a photo of the $85,000 (N30 million) wristwatch on his instagram page and wrote: “All I want for my birthday…pls friends and family gather money buy am for me. Thanks in advance.”

Known for splendour, Davido appears to have a strong fondness for wristwatches and flashy cars. In October, he reportedly shared a photo of his pretty expensive diamond encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch, acclaimed to cost a whopping N90 million, on his Instagram page.

He also has a fleet of expensive cars. He also reportedly has a private jet.