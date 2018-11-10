Businesswoman Drives Boyfriend’s Ex-lover to Attempt Suicide by Posting Revenge Porn Photos

A businesswoman caused her boyfriend’s ex-lover to attempt suicide after she posted revenge porn photos of her on her company’s social media page.

Clothing boss Rachel Dale, who is 28, had discovered the graphic images on Alex Montgomery’s phone on the day of her birthday.

Dale then shared them with her 2,000 Instagram followers warning the victim: ‘They will be all over the internet tomorrow.’

Although she deleted the pictures from her page after just eight minutes, they had already been circulated on social media forums and internet chatrooms.

The unnamed victim was so devastated by the disclosure she tried to take her own life and was treated in hospital before being allowed home.

Dale wept in Court as she admitted an offence of disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress.

According to reports, Mr Montgomery, 28, had a brief affair with the woman several years ago before he met Dale and she sent various explicit pictures of herself to him.

The woman has asked Mr Montgomery to delete the images just a day after she sent them but the court heard the explicit pictures remained on his phone.

There is evidence of serious distress and serious significant psychological harm.

Dale tried to plead with the Court, saying the event happened at the spur of the moment. She claimed she meant no harm.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks jail suspended for a year and was ordered to pay £200 in costs and surcharges.