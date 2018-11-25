Business Lessons from Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote

People dream of a life of ultimate success; great wealth and true happiness but only a few attain it. While many may argue that true success doesn’t entail you becoming a millionaire or a billionaire, in their innermost being, they wish they could have a taste of that life, even for just a day.

One of the world’s few billionaires who experiences life at its best financially is Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote; the richest black man in the world.

How did he achieve this feat? What did he do right or wrong? What investment tips did he use? And how can it all be replicated?

Dangote may have started his business career at the age of 21, in 1977, with a sum of N500,000 but the reason for his success was far beyond his startup capital, but rather, his smart investment decisions. You too, can learn from them.

It can be deduced that Dangote has almost become a course to be studied in Nigerian universities and a subject to be studied across the globe.

Here are Powerful Investment Tips That Helped Make Dangote The Richest Black Man In The World:

1). Invest Only In What You Completely Understand:

In an interview, Dangote had clearly said that he does not venture into any business he does not completely understand, and this keeps both him and his company focused.

Curiosity fuels discoveries. In fact, the greatest discoveries on earth were made by some of the most inquisitive people in history. But it must be threaded with caution. One sure thing smart caution has proven, is the fact that it has created billionaires in Africa.

Investing in something you don’t understand because that’s what everyone is talking about, or going into, could be the fastest way to end your finances. When they say successful entrepreneurs take risks, they weren’t talking about stupid risks. Such only puts your finances on the edge.

It’s important that a thorough feasibility study about the proposed business idea is done, and that you’re quite sure the business will solve a real problem.

Perhaps then, you could someday be like, or even far better than Aliko Dangote.

2). Diversify Your Investments:

With a wide portfolio ranging from cement to sugar, textiles, real estate, steel, telecommunications, poly products, port operations, and even now, an eight billion Dollars oil refinery in the works, Aliko Dangote has covertly built an almost fail-proof diversified conglomerate, which employs over 26,000 people.

Multiple sources of income, is a major requirement to becoming a successful entrepreneur. And Dangote’s decisions so far, have shown that he has a knack for venturing into different highly profitable businesses.

The crash in the global price of crude oil has had little impact on his cement and sugar businesses directly. Although the prices of the products are now lower, his cement and sugar sales have only also just risen, with higher sales projections estimated.

One thing the richest black man in the world’s journey has taught, is that in times of economic recession and unforeseen challenges, one or some of your major investments, will cover up for others, till the wave is gone. No wonder he’s now stipulated to be wealthier than Oprah Winfrey, Donald Trump, & Roman Abramovich combined.

3). Start Producing:

Aliko Dangote, after importing and trading in commodities for many years, one day came to the conclusion that if he were ever to reach his true dreams, he’d have to stop being an importer, and focus a lot more on becoming a producer.

This prompted him to setup eleven factories at a go, to kick-start his manufacturing career.

Though expensive, manufacturing is one great way to really control your pricing, and bring products down to the consumer level at really affordable rates.

If you hope to someday beat all the competition, and claim a huge chunk of whatever market you’re playing in, you’d have to change your gear, and switch to manufacturing.

This investing tip is one of the key secrets of the world’s billionaires.

4). Sell a Brand, Not Just a Product:

Do you know Amancio Ortega Gaona, the billionaire founder of Zara? You can never be like him or better, if you don’t build a brand around your products and services. The same applies to Aliko Dangote.

The Dangote brand is one of the most valuable brands in Africa. In Nigeria especially, almost anything branded as “Dangote” almost always wins the market’s trust. Which household would you say does not use one of his products daily? If it’s not sugar, it would be salt; if not cement, it would be noodles, among others.

As you grow your business, make sure people can identify it through its brand image. This investing tip will leave a footprint on your customers’ minds about the experience they have had with your products or services.

5). Become a Great Networker:

The way you arrive is who you are, and your network is your net worth. If you’re going to someday reach the heights Aliko Dangote has attained, you’d have to surround yourself with only people that can take you there.

How do you get these folks to respect you? You have to invest both in yourself, and your business. You need to master emotional intelligence, have a strong understanding of human behaviour, and be able to nearly accurately sum up a person from the on-set.

These 5 investing tips, and many more, have made Dangote, not just a billionaire but the richest black man in the world. The application of these principles in your business journey, will ensure you’re on the right path to building a million Dollar, or probably a billion Dollar business.