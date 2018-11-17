Bus Fire Accident Kills 42 in Zimbabwe

Fire resulting from bus accident has killed at least 42 persons in Zimbabwe.

Police in the country pulled the charred remains of passengers from th bus that caught fire overnight in the south of the country adding that at least 42 persons were feared dead and more than 20 were taken to hospital with injuries, state broadcast station has said.

According to Reuters, the bus was traveling from Bulawayo city to the border town of Beitbridge when it caught fire around midnight after a suspected gas tank leak. A picture on the broadcaster’s website showed the bus’s incinerated shell.

Last week 50 people were killed when two buses collided. It was not immediately possible to reach a police spokeswoman for comment.