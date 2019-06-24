Burna Boy wins BET ‘Best International Act’ Award

Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy clinched the coveted ‘Best International Act’ award at the BET on Monday.

The 2019 edition of the award which celebrates black people in film, music and arts, was held at the Microsoft Theatre in California.

Burna Boy was nominated alongside Teni Makanaki and Mr Eazi in the category.

His mother and manager, Bose Ogulu collected the award on his behalf and gave an acceptance speech in which she delivered a message to every black person seated in the hall.

She said; “Thank you very much BET, thank you, Africa. That is the constituency for which we got noticed. The message from Burna would be that every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you became anything else.”

Other Nigerian acts that have won the BET award include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, 2Baba and DBanj.