Burna Boy wins ’Best Africa Act’ at MTV EMAs

Burna Boy, has been announced as the winner of the ’Best Africa Act’ award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Burna, who was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian, Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan, won the award at a star studded event held in Seville, Spain on Sunday.
With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian artistes who have won the much coveted international honour.
Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.
Here is the complete list of winners;
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco **WINNER!!**
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes **WINNER!!**
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Billie Eilish – bad guy **WINNER!!**
Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho **WINNER!!**
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ava Max
Billie Eilish **WINNER!!**
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey **WINNER!!**
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS **WINNER!!**
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day **WINNER!!**
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs **WINNER!!**
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix **WINNER!!**
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey **WINNER!!**
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS **WINNER!!**
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
BTS **WINNER!!**
BLACKPINK
Little Mix
CNCO
Monsta X
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
The 1975
BEST PUSH
Ava Max **WINNER!!**
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018 **WINNER!!**
The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Little Mix **WINNER!!**
Mabel
ROCK ICON
Liam Gallagher
EMA GENERATION CHANGE
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico
Shiden Tekle, 20, UK
Lisa Ranran Hu, 20, China
Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone
Jamie Margolin, 17, USA
2019 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best African Act – Burna Boy
Best Australian Act – Ruel
Best Belgian Act – MATTN
Best Brasilian Act – Pabllo Vittar
Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando
Best Caribbean Act – Anuel AA
Best Danish Act – Nicklas Sahl
Best Dutch Act – Snelle
Best Finnish Act – JVG
Best French Act – Kendji Girac
Best German Act – Juju
Best Greater China Act – Shen Zhou
Best Hungarian Act – Király Viktor
Best India Act – Emiway Bantai
Best Italian Act – Mahmood
Best Japan Act – King Gnu
Best Korean Act – ATEEZ
Best Lat Am Central Act – Sebastián Yatra
Best Lat Am North Act – Mon Laferte
Best Lat Am South Act – J MENA
Best New Zealand Act – JessB
Best Norwegian Act – Sigrid
Best Polish Act – Roksana Węgiel
Best Portuguese Act – Fernando Daniel
Best MTV Russia Act – Maruv
Best Southeast Asia Act – Jasmine Sokko
Best Spanish Act – Lola Índigo
Best Swedish Act – Avicii
Best Swiss Act – Loredana
Best UK & Ireland Act – Little Mix
Best US Act – Taylor Swift