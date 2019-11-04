Burna Boy wins ’Best Africa Act’ at MTV EMAs

Burna Boy, has been announced as the winner of the ’Best Africa Act’ award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Burna, who was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian, Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan, won the award at a star studded event held in Seville, Spain on Sunday.

With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian artistes who have won the much coveted international honour.

Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Here is the complete list of winners;

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco **WINNER!!**

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes **WINNER!!**

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Billie Eilish – bad guy **WINNER!!**

Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho **WINNER!!**

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish **WINNER!!**

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey **WINNER!!**

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS **WINNER!!**

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day **WINNER!!**

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj **WINNER!!**

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs **WINNER!!**

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix **WINNER!!**

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey **WINNER!!**

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS **WINNER!!**

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP

BTS **WINNER!!**

BLACKPINK

Little Mix

CNCO

Monsta X

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

The 1975

BEST PUSH

Ava Max **WINNER!!**

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha, Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld, Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse, Bilbao, Spain 2018 **WINNER!!**

The 1975, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots, Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Little Mix **WINNER!!**

Mabel

ROCK ICON

Liam Gallagher

EMA GENERATION CHANGE

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico

Shiden Tekle, 20, UK

Lisa Ranran Hu, 20, China

Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone

Jamie Margolin, 17, USA

2019 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best African Act – Burna Boy

Best Australian Act – Ruel

Best Belgian Act – MATTN

Best Brasilian Act – Pabllo Vittar

Best Canadian Act – Johnny Orlando

Best Caribbean Act – Anuel AA

Best Danish Act – Nicklas Sahl

Best Dutch Act – Snelle

Best Finnish Act – JVG

Best French Act – Kendji Girac

Best German Act – Juju

Best Greater China Act – Shen Zhou

Best Hungarian Act – Király Viktor

Best India Act – Emiway Bantai

Best Italian Act – Mahmood

Best Japan Act – King Gnu

Best Korean Act – ATEEZ

Best Lat Am Central Act – Sebastián Yatra

Best Lat Am North Act – Mon Laferte

Best Lat Am South Act – J MENA

Best New Zealand Act – JessB

Best Norwegian Act – Sigrid

Best Polish Act – Roksana Węgiel

Best Portuguese Act – Fernando Daniel

Best MTV Russia Act – Maruv

Best Southeast Asia Act – Jasmine Sokko

Best Spanish Act – Lola Índigo

Best Swedish Act – Avicii

Best Swiss Act – Loredana

Best UK & Ireland Act – Little Mix

Best US Act – Taylor Swift