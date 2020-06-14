Buratai urges troops to remain resolute in the fight against terrorism

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has asked troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Monguno, Borno State to remain firm and resolute in their fight against terrorism in the northeast.

Buratai made this known in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Sunday.

This is coming a day after the jihadists reportedly stormed the town of Monguno around noon local time, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades causing the troop to repel the attack thereby inflicting heavy casualties on them.

However, he charged the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations in the operational area.

“Let me assure the troops and the people of the North-West region, especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara that I am ready to visit the axis soon.

“We must work together to ensure that the madness of the bandits is properly checked,” he said.