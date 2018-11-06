Buhari will be Difficult to Beat in 2019 – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, has said it would be difficult for his party to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Egwu, who is the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, said though PDP looked good to win the elections, the party still has much work to do.

Speaking with newsmen in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Egwu described Buhari as an incumbent and someone who has all the needed support in the general election.

He insisted that anybody who says defeating Buhari would be easy to defeat was not sincere.

He however said that the PDP has been greatly rebranded, adding that “even our chairman has apologised where he made a mistake and I am a PDP person. So, I believe we have what it takes to win but it is not going to be easy.

“This incumbent is someone that has the support of all, someone who comes with the mantra of change, fighting corruption and making sure that all the security issues are addressed. So it is left for Nigerians to judge whether all these issues have been seriously addressed.

“But to be honest, they have tried in many areas. I don’t believe that you just wake up and condemn someone because you want to rule the person out; the President has tried his best. This country is a very complex country where if you are moving this way people will be pushing you that way.

“The President has tried; there is now doubt about it.

“As opposition party, you know opposition is when you have done something they will say you have not done it well because they want to be there but I’m sure by the end of the day, God will decide who will be there.”