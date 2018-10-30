Buhari visits Kaduna over Crises

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday morning visited Kaduna State over the continuous crises holding sway in the state.

The President’s visit is part of efforts aimed at curtailing the frequent killings in the state.

According to a tweet by @GovKaduna: “Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai has just received President @Mbuhari at the Airforce Base, Kaduna.

“The President is in Kaduna to meet with stakeholders from the areas affected by the recent crisis in Kaduna State.”

In another tweet, @GovKaduna wrote: “The President is now at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Square, to interact with Traditional rulers, Religious leaders and Community leaders from the crises-affected areas.”