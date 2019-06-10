BUHARI: The Next Four Years

President Buhari has been inaugurated for the second term having won his re-election in the last general election.

In his first tenure in office, President Buhari has been criticized for the slow running of governance. It took President Buhari six months to form his cabinets. Although, Buhari’s administration inherited broken economy as the result of alleged massive corruption that characterized the Jonathan’s government and the crashed of crude oil price, it has failed to stabilize the battered economy to the expectations of Nigerians in the last four years. Under its watch, as reported by brooking institute, over 87 Nigerians languish in poverty.

While the government has been busy blowing its trumpet over the successful implementation of social intervention programs such as: N-power, school feeding, anchor brewers and conditional cash transfer, these programs have failed to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians. No wonder the wife of Mr. President, Aisha Buhari, is reported to have said, the social intervention programs have failed the people of Northern Nigeria.

However, it would have been more appropriated had the first lady said, the policies have failed to bring the desired impacts for the target population across the country.

The Buhari’s first tenure has been battling the menace of Boko Haram it inherited from the last administration. There is no gainsaying the facts that, the government has recorded great or considerable success in the war against Boko Haram. It has been able to tame or downgrade the activities of the murderous group. It is sad to note, however, the insecurity bedevil the country goes beyond the Boko Haram insurgency. In the last four years of Buhari administration, killer herdsmen have taken the North-central states while kidnapping and banditry have become the order of the day in Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina states.

The ungodly activities of these killer groups have resulted in the death of thousands of poor farmers and Nigerians. These criminals disguised as bandits have gradually transformed to terrorists who maim, kill and abduct innocent Nigerians at will.

Buhari’s second term should change the narrative from going slow to going fast .Unlike in the last dispensation where Buhari spent good six months without cabinets, it is hoped this time, Mr. President would quickly form his ministers who are competent enough to run the affairs of their respective ministries.

The much talked social intervention programs should be reviewed to address the persistent raise of poverty in the country. It seems the billions of naira channeled to these programs are usually ended in the hands of some corrupt government. This has indeed become an apron-string or cog in the wheel of successful implementation of these lovely programs.

In the area of insecurity, there is the need for massive security shake up. Some officers have over stayed and outlived their usefulness. Some are aiding or abetting the deterioration of insecurity across the country. The Buhari second term should as a matter of urgency weed out those security chiefs who have stayed long and could not add value to the current war against insecurity in the country. The defense budget should also be properly monitored to ensure funds meant for the procurement of arms and ammunitions are judiciously used.

By: IBRAHIM MUSTAPHA PAMBEGUA, KADUNA STATE. 08169056963