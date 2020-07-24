Buhari Takes Over NDDC, Appoints Banker Sole Administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the corruption-ridden Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and fired its Interim Management Committee (IMC).

President Buhari has also appointed a Sole Administrator, Dabota Godswill Jumbo {Dr) to run the affairs of the badly damaged NDDC for an initial period of six months

The President took the radical action on Thursday night following the displeasure of the Legislative arm of the Nigerian government with the rot in the supposed development agency.

Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement: “Federal Government hereby accepts the recommendation of the Senate in dissolving the NDDC IMC, The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.”

The full statement reads: “The Federal Government is in receipt of the Senate Recommendation that: i. the NDDC IMC be dissolved and ii. that the NDDC be returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

“The Government set up a Technical Committee to study this recommendation and advise it which committee has turned in its Recommendation.

“Federal Government hereby accepts the Recommendations of the Senate and accordingly: The President has hereby dissolved the NDDC IMC. The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.

Dabota Godswill Jumbo {Dr) is hereby appointed as sole Administrator for an initial period of six months. The NDDC is hereby returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

The President assures Niger Deltans that the forensic Audit of the Commission will continue unhindered.

Dabota was born on February 26, 1970, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. She is married to Godswill .I. Jumbo, a businessman.

She is said to be a selfless community stakeholder who gives her all for the advancement of her immediate community.

This passion led her to initiate the Foundation for widows and less privileged, a non-profit organisation established to alleviate poverty and advance the social and economic conditions of widows and the less privileged in the society since 2006.

She started her primary education at Sea Shell Model Primary School and proceeded to Holy Rosary Secondary School all in Port Harcourt where she obtained her Secondary School Certificate. She later acquired a B.Sc in Microbiology from the University of Port Harcourt, a PGD in Business Studies and an MBA in Financial Management from the prestigious Hull University in the United Kingdom.

She began her banking career in 1992 as a young banking officer at the defunct Pan African Bank which was owned by the Rivers State Government. She later moved to All States Trust Bank, Continental Trust Bank, IMB International Bank and resigned as a branch manager from Guaranty Trust Bank in June 2013.

In all of her career history, she was known to be a pioneer staff of most new branches. Her professional credentials are bolstered by years of voluntary self-initiated non for profit work aimed at the benefits of the poor. Dabota has extensive exposure to the challenges and complications involved in the field of Community service.

A woman of many parts, Dabota possesses a dynamic personality which influences people in the right direction. She is an author, teacher, and a multi-skilled individual who views challenges as part of the growth process. An assertive self-starter, she possesses clear leadership skills which is displayed in her capacity to kick start noble community impact programmes.

She is an excellent communicator with a good inter-personal skill, a motivational speaker at various life-impacting seminars, conferences and workshops within and outside the country. She is also the founder of Club 1825, a community-based youth-led mentoring organisation that is committed to building healthy lifestyles and leadership roles in young adolescent boys and girls in the Bonny Kingdom.

Those who know her say she does not believe in fending for herself alone, but in aiding others to grow and achieve greater heights. She is a friend of the aged, a provider for the widows. Dabota has the ability to pursue innovative ideas as her vast foreign travels activated the creative tendencies in her. She is passionate about voluntary and humanitarian projects.

She is engaged in sponsoring some less privileged students in the society at all levels of training thereby helping in reducing the social menace that would have infiltrated into the society.

Her charitable foundation, FOWALP, over the period of 10 years has recorded major strides in various areas. They include: Establishing an office in Bonny kingdom, advancing educational opportunities, support to training and empowerment sewing skill centre, which has trained over 150 community-based youths and women since inception and the Institution of orphans vulnerable children fund.

Dabota began the political journey with her appointment as Supervisory Councillor for Health and Women Affairs in 2014 under the Caretaker administration of Adonye Dappa Wilcox. In her brief stay in office, she organised the first-ever sensitisation and testing to commemorate World Hepatitis Day.

She also carried out an extensive prevention programme for Ebola virus in Bonny Local Government Area. She is the initiator of the Woman to Woman and Women Arise that seek to encourage the active participation of women in politics.

Dabota has a strong passion for positive developments in communities. She constantly seeks for the right platforms to influence policies that affect the very poor, and in recognition of her selfless services to humanity and her community, she was accorded the distinguished Community Humanitarian Service Award by the publishers of the African Leadership Magazine Abuja in 2009.

Others are awards of honour in appreciation of her charity works by the Nlng Ladies Association Bonny Island(2016) and by the NYSC Bonny 2014 Corps members in recognition of her meritorious service to humanity.