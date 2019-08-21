Buhari swears in 43 ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for his second term administration.
The president presided over the inauguration ceremony that took place at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
The ministers took their oaths of office shortly after Boss Mustapha took his as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who Buhari reappointed last month.
The president also reappointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
While delivering his remarks after the oaths of office, Buhari appealed to the ministers to work diligently to improve security, grow a diversified economy and fight corruption.
The list of ministers and their portfolios are listed below:
1) Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah – Abia, Mines and Steel Development, State
2) Muhammed Musa Bello – Adamawa, FCT
3) Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio – Akwa Ibom, Niger Delta
4) Chris Ngige – Anambra, Labour & Employment
5) Sharon Ikeazor – Anambra, Environment, State
6) Adamu Adamu – Bauchi, Education
7) Amb Maryam Katagum – Bauchi, Industry, Trade and Investment, State
8) Timipre Silva – Bayelsa, Petroleum, State
9) Sen. George Akume – Benue, Special Duties
10) Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno, Agriculture, State
11) Godwin Jedi-Agba – Cross River, Power, State
12) Festus Keyamo – Delta, Niger Delta, State
13) Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi, Science and Technology
14) Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Edo, Health
15) Clement Ikanade Agba – Edo, Budget and National Planning, State
16) Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti, Industry, Trade and Investment
17) Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu, Foreign Affairs
18)Dr. Ali Isa Pantami – Gombe, Communication
19) Emeka Nwajuba – Imo, Education, State
20) Suleiman Adamu – Jigawa, Water Resources
21) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Kaduna, Finance, Budget and National Planning
22) Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud – Kaduna, Environment
23) Mohammed Sabo Nanono – Kano, Agriculture
24) Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) – Kano, Defence
25) Hadi Sirika – Katsina, Aviation
26) Abubakar Malami – Kebbi, HAGF and Minister of Justice
27) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT, State
28) Lai Mohammed – Kwara, Information and Culture
29) Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State
30) Babatunde Raji Fashola – Lagos, Works and Housing
31) Adeleke Mamora – Lagos, Health, State
32) Mohammed A. Abdullahi – Nasarawa, Science & Tech, State
33) Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger, Foreign Affairs, State
34) Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun, Mines & Steel Devpt
35) Sen. Omotayo Alasuadura – Ondo, Labour, State
36) Rauf Aregbesola – Osun, Interior
37) Sunday Dare – Oyo, Youth and Sports
38) Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs
39) Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers, Transportation
40) Mohammed Maigari Dangyadi – Sokoto, Police Affairs
41) Engr. Sale Mamman – Taraba, Power
42) Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe, Works and Housing, State
43) Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development