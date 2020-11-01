Buhari suppressing Nigerians’ outcry over marginalization, insecurity, oppression- Prelate

The Anglican bishop of the Ogbaru Diocese, Most Rev Prosper Amah has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop avoiding honest dialogue capable of bringing the country out of the woods it presently found itself.

He attributed the inability of the current administration to make serious positive changes since assumption of office, to its unwillingness to throw its doors open to negotiation.

The Prelate was speaking while delivering his presidential address during the 2nd session of the 5th Synod of the Diocese held at Immanuel Anglican Church, Umunankwo in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, cries by Nigerians over marginalization, insecurity and restructuring were too loud to be suppressed by what he called the federal might.

He said, “It is obvious that Nigeria needs divine and International intervention. No sector is functioning optimally in Nigeria. The cries against marginalization and for restructuring to take place are too loud to be suppressed by the federal might.

“We have been lamenting about the insecurity in Nigeria which has not been given adequate attention. Banditry and kidnapping are spreading at a fast rate.

“The incessant killings by terrorist herdsmen and their brother Boko Haram have not received any commensurate action they deserve by the Federal Government.

“We see lopsided appointment which is devoid of federal character. One region and religion are favoured more than the others.”

Amah also berated the National Assembly over its preoccupation with bills with no social-political, religious or economic values, reminding them that they were in the hallowed chambers to make laws favourable to Nigerians, especially the poor and the less privileged.

“The National Assembly should remember that we voted them and they must be answerable to the electorate. They are in the hallowed chambers to make laws that will favour Nigerians especially the poor and the less privilege.

“Unfortunately the ninth Assembly is busy with bills that have no social-political, religious or economic values,” he said.

The bishop made it clear that the only solution to the nation’s present predicament is restructuring.

In his words, “The cries against marginalization and for restructuring are on the increase and too loud that intimidation and frustration by the Federal Government and their agents cannot stop.

“Restructuring is imperative in order to take care of what I call ‘fundamentals’. We need a people’s constitution, because a constitution that was made by military dictators should not guide a fragile democracy like ours.”