Buhari sacks Bank of Agriculture management team

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of the Interim Management Team of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

He also approved the appointment of Alwan Hassan as acting Managing Director of the bank.

This was conveyed to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, via a letter with reference No. PRES/95/MARD/14.

Hassan, who hails from Kano State, holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

He had before now served on the Management Boards of Orient Bank, Uganda; Bank PHB in the Gambia and Platinum Capital and Trust Limited, Nigeria.

Hassan was the Chairman/CEO of Midrange Universal Biz Ltd and member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN), the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) among others, until his appointment.

He attended training at the famous IMD Business School Lausanne, Switzerland and Intrados Business School, Washington DC, USA.