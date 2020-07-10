Buhari okays Magu’s suspension, Umar takes over

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu and also approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as acting Chairman of the EFCC.

According to a press release signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jubrilu Gwandu, the action was taken “in order to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws”.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards,” the statement read.