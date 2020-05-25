Buhari laments Covid-19 impact on Africa’s biggest economy

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Africa’s biggest economy following stringent measures imposed to contain coronavirus outbreak.

In the capital Abuja, and the commercial hub Lagos, businesses were closed for more than four weeks before restrictions were eased from 4 May. Inter-state passenger travel is still banned across the country, while school and restaurants are closed.

President Buhari has said the country has no money to import food and urged farmers to get back to work to produce enough food for the country.

Buhari said the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country was frightening.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Africa’s economy will contract by 1.5% points in 2020.

Nigeria was to proceed to a second phase of easing restrictions last week, but the task force in charge of fighting the pandemic said the country was not yet ready for full reopening of the economy.

Buhari opted for private Eid prayers in State House as opposed to the usual large celebrations he holds every year.

He urged Nigerians to follow the ministry of health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 7,839 cases of coronavirus including 226 deaths.