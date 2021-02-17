Buhari Directs Armed Forces, Police To Ensure Safe Return Of Abducted Kagara Staff, Students As PDP Makes Shocking Claim

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure the immediate and safe return of a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State who were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday morning.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu in a statement, said Buhari condemned the attack. He said Buhari assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their “brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future”.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party said it is alarmed by the recent escalation of banditry in Niger State as well as other parts of the country, “following the failure of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to take decisive step to tackle the scourge”.

“The party also condemns the reported killing as well as abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School Kagara, Niger State by bandits, who invaded their school this morning. The PDP tasks security forces to go after the outlaws and rescue the children

“The PDP describes as revealing that while the people of Niger state and Nigerians in other states were under attack by bandits, APC leaders, including those in Niger state, were busy pursuing their party’s phony membership re-registration exercise, instead of rallying security and rescue efforts for the people.

“The lethargic stance of the APC administration towards the fight against banditry further validates reports in the public space that the bandits are connected to the APC and enjoying cover under the ruling party.

“This probably explains why the APC never raised a strong voice against what has become a national calamity. Instead, APC leaders are patronizing the bandits and making excuses for them.

“Our party charges the APC to speak out on these reports and take immediate steps to settle their political mercenaries, return them to wherever they brought them from and bring an end to this gruesome attacks on Nigerians,” the PDP said in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.