Buhari destroyed a thriving economy, not fit to govern Nigeria – Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failed president adding that he is unfit to govern Nigeria.

Senator Melaye stated this while trivialising the re-election bid of the president.

He stressed that Buhari destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him by the previous administration.

In a tweet, Melaye wrote: “APC’s sycophantic minions are congenitally Pollyannaish. It is the reason why they’d want a second term for an incompetent man who destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him.

“Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern.”